5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 13, 2020 7:49am   Comments
Gainers

  • Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) stock moved upwards by 0.3% to $10.89 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on January 31, the current rating is at Hold.

 

Losers

  • Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) stock declined 7.9% to $3.98 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) stock declined 1.1% to $5.85. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) stock plummeted 1.1% to $4.20.
  • HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) shares fell 1.0% to $38.20. According to the most recent rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, on February 07, the current rating is at Outperform.

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

