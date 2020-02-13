Market Overview

5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 13, 2020 7:47am   Comments
Gainers

  • PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) shares surged 0.4% to $146.61 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 16, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.

 

Losers

  • Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) stock decreased by 17.2% to $29.62 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $43.00.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) shares decreased by 2.0% to $72.53. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • TAL Education, Inc. (NYSE: TAL) shares declined 1.7% to $58.20. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.00.
  • Kraft Heinz, Inc. (NASDAQ: KHC) shares plummeted 1.0% to $29.73. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, is at Hold, with a price target of $33.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

