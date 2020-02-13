9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Orange, Inc. (NYSE: ORAN) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $14.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Berenberg, on February 04, the current rating is at Hold.
Losers
- Sprint, Inc. (NYSE: S) shares decreased by 2.9% to $8.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on February 12, the current rating is at Hold.
- Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE: TME) stock plummeted 2.3% to $13.68.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares fell 2.3% to $26.45. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
- HUYA, Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) stock declined 1.8% to $20.60. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock plummeted 1.8% to $135.00. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $161.00.
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock declined 1.5% to $47.82.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) stock decreased by 1.1% to $94.59. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on February 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $105.00.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) stock fell 1.0% to $36.42. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on February 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $36.00.
