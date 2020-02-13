Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 13, 2020 7:45am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Orange, Inc. (NYSE: ORAN) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $14.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Berenberg, on February 04, the current rating is at Hold.

 

Losers

  • Sprint, Inc. (NYSE: S) shares decreased by 2.9% to $8.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on February 12, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE: TME) stock plummeted 2.3% to $13.68.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares fell 2.3% to $26.45. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
  • HUYA, Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) stock declined 1.8% to $20.60. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock plummeted 1.8% to $135.00. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $161.00.
  • Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock declined 1.5% to $47.82.
  • T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) stock decreased by 1.1% to $94.59. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on February 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $105.00.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) stock fell 1.0% to $36.42. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on February 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $36.00.

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU + HUYA)

7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga