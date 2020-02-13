7 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Losers

• NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock declined 12.7% to $53.10 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 17, is at Underweight, with a price target of $49.00.

• SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares declined 11.4% to $9.69. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on February 13, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Canaan, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) stock plummeted 8.1% to $7.39.

• Logitech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock plummeted 5.7% to $43.23. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $48.00.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE:JKS) stock plummeted 4.9% to $27.26.

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares declined 4.8% to $47.55. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $54.00.

• Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock declined 3.7% to $39.95. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on February 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.