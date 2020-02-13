Market Overview

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 13, 2020 7:39am   Comments
Losers

Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BE) stock plummeted 22.7% to $8.09 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares fell 6.2% to $4.58.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock declined 4.9% to $1.95. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock decreased by 3.1% to $4.34. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

