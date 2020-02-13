Market Overview

4 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 13, 2020 7:37am
Gainers

Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE:GFI) shares increased by 6.8% to $6.47 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE:AU) shares increased by 3.5% to $19.81. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on February 06, the current rating is at Neutral.

Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE:SBGL) shares moved upwards by 3.3% to $10.51.

 

Losers

Israel Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:ICL) shares declined 5.8% to $4.10 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on January 16, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.

