Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Feb. 12, 2020: UBER, AKAM, WYNN, BBBY, TRIP
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Wednesday
- Uber (UBER) - Shares were up 0.8% in opposition with Lyft (LYFT) shares which were down 5% following Q4 results from the latter. Most sell-side analysts Wednesday morning maintained their buy-equivalent ratings on Lyft shares.
- Akamai Technologies (AKAM) - Reported better-than-expected Q4 results: adjusted EPS of $1.23 on sales of $772 million. Analysts had been expecting EPS of $1.13 on sales of $749 million. The stock was up about 4% ahead of the open.
- Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - The stock was up more than 3% following a B of A upgrade to Buy. The firm's Shaun Kelley also upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Buy.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Shares were down about 27% following news the company's same-store sales were down 5.4% during the first 2 months of Q4.
- TripAdvisor (TRIP) - Will report quarterly results after the close Wednesday.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook