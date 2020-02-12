7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock surged 7.2% to $8.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) stock surged 4.5% to $31.58. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $39.00.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares increased by 2.4% to $140.26. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock increased by 2.2% to $26.85. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares increased by 2.1% to $27.10. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
- HUYA, Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) stock increased by 2.1% to $20.81. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
Losers
- RELX, Inc. (NYSE: RELX) stock decreased by 0.8% to $26.59 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 21, the current rating is at Buy.
Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.