11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2020 7:40am   Comments
Gainers

  • Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: JMIA) stock increased by 3.5% to $5.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Wynn Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares surged 3.4% to $136.50. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 12, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Las Vegas Sands, Inc. (NYSE: LVS) stock surged 2.2% to $70.39. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 12, the current rating is at Buy.
  • NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares surged 2.0% to $4.03. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
  • JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) shares rose 1.5% to $41.40. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
  • Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CUK) stock surged 1.5% to $41.30.
  • Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE: BABA) stock surged 1.4% to $220.50. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $260.00.
  • Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) stock rose 1.4% to $38.67. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $36.49. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 04, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CCL) stock increased by 1.4% to $43.53. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $51.00.

 

Losers

  • Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock decreased by 25.2% to $11.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 12, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $14.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

