11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: JMIA) stock increased by 3.5% to $5.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Wynn Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares surged 3.4% to $136.50. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 12, the current rating is at Buy.
- Las Vegas Sands, Inc. (NYSE: LVS) stock surged 2.2% to $70.39. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 12, the current rating is at Buy.
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares surged 2.0% to $4.03. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) shares rose 1.5% to $41.40. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CUK) stock surged 1.5% to $41.30.
- Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE: BABA) stock surged 1.4% to $220.50. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $260.00.
- Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) stock rose 1.4% to $38.67. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $36.49. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 04, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CCL) stock increased by 1.4% to $43.53. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $51.00.
Losers
- Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock decreased by 25.2% to $11.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 12, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
