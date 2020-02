Gainers

• Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE:HMY) stock rose 5.4% to $2.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Losers

• Pretium Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PVG) shares plummeted 16.9% to $7.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.