4 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE:HMY) shares rose 5.4% to $2.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Albemarle, Inc. (NYSE:ALB) shares rose 3.7% to $87.89. The most recent rating by Baird, on February 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $100.00.

• Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares surged 3.2% to $12.80. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $10.00.

Losers

• Pretium Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PVG) stock fell 16.9% to $7.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.