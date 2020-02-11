5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) shares moved upwards by 0.5% to $44.68 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares surged 0.5% to $120.30. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $134.00.
- Kraft Heinz, Inc. (NASDAQ: KHC) stock moved upwards by 0.5% to $29.83. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, is at Hold, with a price target of $33.00.
Losers
- GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares fell 2.8% to $40.65 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $42.00.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) shares declined 1.0% to $73.82. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market Movers
