Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Telecom Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 11, 2020 7:36am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Sprint, Inc. (NYSE:S) shares increased by 64.2% to $7.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 31, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.50.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $91.30. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on February 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $99.00.

Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) shares moved upwards by 3.9% to $3.47. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.

Posted-In: Telecom Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (S + I)

36 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
T-Mobile & Sprint Shares Jump As Court To Reportedly Rule In Favor Of Merger
58 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 10, 2020
5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga