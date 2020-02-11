3 Telecom Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Sprint, Inc. (NYSE:S) shares increased by 64.2% to $7.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 31, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.50.

• T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $91.30. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on February 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $99.00.

• Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) shares moved upwards by 3.9% to $3.47. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.