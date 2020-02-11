6 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) stock moved upwards by 34.1% to $2.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares surged 8.5% to $0.65.

• MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOR) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $31.47. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.

Losers

• Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock plummeted 6.4% to $0.80 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.

• vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock decreased by 6.2% to $3.00. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on February 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

• Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares fell 4.0% to $6.40.