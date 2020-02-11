4 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares surged 3.6% to $65.60 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on February 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $75.00.

Losers

• YayYo, Inc. (NASDAQ:YAYO) stock fell 55.0% to $0.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on January 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.25.

• Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares declined 14.6% to $0.23.

• Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) shares plummeted 6.9% to $24.69. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on February 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $25.00.