4 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 11, 2020 7:38am   Comments
Gainers

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares surged 3.6% to $65.60 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on February 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $75.00.

 

Losers

YayYo, Inc. (NASDAQ:YAYO) stock fell 55.0% to $0.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on January 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.25.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares declined 14.6% to $0.23.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) shares plummeted 6.9% to $24.69. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on February 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $25.00.

