9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock increased by 5.4% to $0.88 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) shares surged 5.2% to $4.62. The most recent rating by HSBC, on December 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $5.70.
  • Obsidian Energy, Inc. (NYSE: OBE) shares increased by 3.5% to $0.70.
  • Falcon Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLMN) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $4.85. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Alliance Resource, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $8.75. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

 

Losers

  • Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) stock fell 7.5% to $4.35 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 10, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares plummeted 2.7% to $0.26.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares plummeted 2.5% to $16.85.
  • Gulfport Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares fell 2.2% to $1.33. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on January 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.50.

Posted-In: 9 Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

