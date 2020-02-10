9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock increased by 5.4% to $0.88 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) shares surged 5.2% to $4.62. The most recent rating by HSBC, on December 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $5.70.
- Obsidian Energy, Inc. (NYSE: OBE) shares increased by 3.5% to $0.70.
- Falcon Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLMN) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $4.85. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.00.
- Alliance Resource, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $8.75. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.
Losers
- Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) stock fell 7.5% to $4.35 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 10, the current rating is at Buy.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares plummeted 2.7% to $0.26.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares plummeted 2.5% to $16.85.
- Gulfport Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares fell 2.2% to $1.33. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on January 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.50.
