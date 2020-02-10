Market Overview

5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2020 8:01am   Comments
Gainers

  • ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) stock surged 2.2% to $18.13 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares rose 2.0% to $3.03.
  • Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) shares rose 1.9% to $6.63.
  • Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) stock surged 1.8% to $9.87.
  • Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) shares moved upwards by 1.5% to $19.37. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on February 06, the current rating is at Neutral.

