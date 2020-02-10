Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Feb. 10, 2020: NIO, SPG, AGN, LB, UA
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Monday
- NIO, Inc. (NIO) - Shares were down 2% following Jan. deliveries of 1,598 units. The company warned "the extended holiday due to the unfortunate outbreak of the novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China also affected our sales results."
- Simon Property Group (SPG) - Will purchase 80% ownership interest in Taubman Centers' (TCO) Taubman Realty Group for $52.50/share in cash.
- Allergan (AGN) - Reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Shares were up modestly to mark a new 52-week high at $198.85.
- L Brands (LB) - The stock was up 6% following a report the company is near the sale of its Victoria's Secret brand to Sycamore Partners.
- Under Armour (UA) - Will report quarterly results before the open on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook