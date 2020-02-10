Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Feb. 10, 2020: NIO, SPG, AGN, LB, UA

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2020 7:44am   Comments
Share:

Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Monday

  • NIO, Inc. (NIO) - Shares were down 2% following Jan. deliveries of 1,598 units. The company warned "the extended holiday due to the unfortunate outbreak of the novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China also affected our sales results."
  • Simon Property Group (SPG) - Will purchase 80% ownership interest in Taubman Centers' (TCO) Taubman Realty Group for $52.50/share in cash. 
  • Allergan (AGN) - Reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Shares were up modestly to mark a new 52-week high at $198.85.
  • L Brands (LB) - The stock was up 6% following a report the company is near the sale of its Victoria's Secret brand to Sycamore Partners. 
  • Under Armour (UA) - Will report quarterly results before the open on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. 

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

Related Articles (LB + AGN)

7 Stocks To Watch For February 10, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2020
The Week Ahead In Biotech: SMID-Cap Earnings In The Spotlight
Job Market Heats Up In January, As Warmer Weather Might Have Helped Add Positions
13 Key NASH Drug Candidates To Watch For In A Potential $30-Billion Market
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga