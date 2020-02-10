8 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares rose 71.9% to $3.61 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Mereo BioPharma Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MREO) shares increased by 27.4% to $2.00.

• Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares moved upwards by 17.2% to $12.00. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on February 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $21.00.

• Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock rose 14.3% to $0.56.

• Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $27.60.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock rose 3.6% to $1.15.

• Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock increased by 3.4% to $0.55.

Losers

• Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares decreased by 26.0% to $0.56 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on January 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.00.