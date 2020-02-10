Market Overview

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 10, 2020 7:51am   Comments
Gainers

vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock increased by 71.9% to $3.61 during Monday's pre-market session.

Mereo BioPharma Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MREO) stock surged 27.4% to $2.00.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) shares moved upwards by 19.4% to $0.76. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 23, the current rating is at Perform.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares increased by 17.2% to $12.00. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on February 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $21.00.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares rose 14.3% to $0.56.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) stock surged 4.7% to $27.60.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock increased by 3.6% to $1.15.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock increased by 3.4% to $0.55.

 

Losers

Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares decreased by 26.0% to $0.56 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on January 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.00.

Benitec Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares decreased by 10.6% to $6.65.

Eli Lilly, Inc. (NYSE:LLY) stock fell 5.1% to $139.03. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on February 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $148.00.

ReWalk Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares declined 4.7% to $0.82.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
