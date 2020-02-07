Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2020 7:49am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) stock surged 1.1% to $39.60 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $42.00.

 

Losers

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) shares plummeted 2.5% to $74.63 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) shares decreased by 2.0% to $44.17.
  • Afya, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFYA) stock decreased by 1.8% to $27.50. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTI + AFYA)

90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
68 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
7 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
7 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
8 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga