4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) stock surged 1.1% to $39.60 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $42.00.
Losers
- Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) shares plummeted 2.5% to $74.63 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
- British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) shares decreased by 2.0% to $44.17.
- Afya, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFYA) stock decreased by 1.8% to $27.50. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.
Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.