4 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) stock increased by 4.3% to $93.98 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $103.00.
- FGL Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: FG) shares moved upwards by 1.8% to $12.35. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 08, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.00.
Losers
Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.