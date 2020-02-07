10 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares moved upwards by 12.2% to $1.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.

• Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares surged 10.4% to $8.30.

Losers

• Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock decreased by 39.7% to $1.20 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shares fell 31.3% to $36.15.

• Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares declined 19.5% to $1.03. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.

• Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares fell 17.3% to $0.72.

• ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares fell 9.0% to $3.64.

• RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) stock decreased by 9.0% to $30.60. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.

• Applied Genetic Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock declined 8.1% to $5.25. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on January 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.

• Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock plummeted 5.2% to $6.50.