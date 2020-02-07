4 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX) stock increased by 11.4% to $42.30 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 04, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $37.00.

Losers

• eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock fell 6.7% to $35.45 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on January 29, is at Hold, with a price target of $38.00.

• Hanesbrands, Inc. (NYSE:HBI) stock decreased by 5.1% to $13.70. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 02, is at Underweight, with a price target of $12.00.

• Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) stock decreased by 3.8% to $31.90. According to the most recent rating by OTR Global, on January 31, the current rating is at Mixed.