4 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 07, 2020 7:37am   Comments
Gainers

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares rose 19.1% to $27.37 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on February 07, is at Neutral, with a price target of $26.00.

Xunlei, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNET) shares increased by 12.5% to $4.76.

Sohu.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU) stock surged 6.5% to $11.71.

 

Losers

Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) shares declined 10.0% to $3.33 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 07, the current rating is at Underweight.

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

