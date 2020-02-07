4 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares rose 19.1% to $27.37 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on February 07, is at Neutral, with a price target of $26.00.

• Xunlei, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNET) shares increased by 12.5% to $4.76.

• Sohu.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU) stock surged 6.5% to $11.71.

Losers

• Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) shares declined 10.0% to $3.33 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 07, the current rating is at Underweight.