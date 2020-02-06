Market Overview

5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2020 7:45am   Comments
Gainers

  • Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) shares rose 8.6% to $9.90 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on January 31, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) stock increased by 2.4% to $4.34.
  • ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE: ING) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $11.58.
  • Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) stock rose 1.5% to $9.12. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on November 26, the current rating is at Outperform.

 

Losers

  • TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) shares decreased by 4.2% to $22.60 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, on January 31, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $25.00.

