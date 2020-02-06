10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares increased by 1.5% to $36.86 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Baozun, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares increased by 1.4% to $33.51. The most recent rating by HSBC, on December 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $41.50.
- Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE: BABA) shares increased by 1.3% to $223.70. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $260.00.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) stock rose 1.1% to $40.40. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CCL) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $44.65. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $51.00.
- Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) stock increased by 1.1% to $36.10. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 04, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) stock declined 39.9% to $9.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on February 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $11.00.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) stock plummeted 6.9% to $30.45. The most recent rating by Stifel, on February 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $38.00.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) stock declined 3.9% to $31.00. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on January 31, is at Hold, with a price target of $32.00.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares decreased by 2.7% to $14.77.
