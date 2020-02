2 Internet Content & Information Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares increased by 9.0% to $36.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 04, is at Hold, with a price target of $35.00.

Losers

• Twilio, Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) stock fell 4.2% to $121.88 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on February 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $141.00.