Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Feb. 5, 2020: TSLA, DIS, SNAP, QCOM, GRUB
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Wednesday
- Tesla (TSLA) - Shares were down nearly 3% to around the $865 level. The stock sold off sharply to close Tuesday's session, down 9% during the last 15 minutes of trade. Despite the 13% decline between the afternoon and pre-market sessions, Tesla shares remain up 31% over just the last two sessions. The company said it will delay February delivery of some China-made Model 3s amid the coronavirus outbreak in China. Additionally, Canaccord downgraded the stock to Hold.
- Disney (DIS) - The stock was up modestly following better-than-expected Q1 results. The company said Disney+ subscribers as of Monday were 28.6 million.
- Snap (SNAP) - Reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.03/share on sales of $560.88 million. Analysts expected EPS of $0.01 on sales of $562.4 million. The company gave Q1 sales guidance which was largely inline. The stock was down about 7% in pre-market action.
- Qualcomm (QCOM) - The company will report Q1 earnings after the close Wednesday. Expect results to be released around 4:03 p.m. EST.
- Grubhub (GRUB) - Will report Q4 results after the close. Analysts expect a loss of $0.04/share on sales of $325.5 million.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook