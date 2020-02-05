Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Feb. 5, 2020: TSLA, DIS, SNAP, QCOM, GRUB

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2020 8:39am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Wednesday

  • Tesla (TSLA) - Shares were down nearly 3% to around the $865 level. The stock sold off sharply to close Tuesday's session, down 9% during the last 15 minutes of trade. Despite the 13% decline between the afternoon and pre-market sessions, Tesla shares remain up 31% over just the last two sessions. The company said it will delay February delivery of some China-made Model 3s amid the coronavirus outbreak in China. Additionally, Canaccord downgraded the stock to Hold. 
  • Disney (DIS) - The stock was up modestly following better-than-expected Q1 results. The company said Disney+ subscribers as of Monday were 28.6 million. 
  • Snap (SNAP) - Reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.03/share on sales of $560.88 million. Analysts expected EPS of $0.01 on sales of $562.4 million. The company gave Q1 sales guidance which was largely inline. The stock was down about 7% in pre-market action.
  • Qualcomm (QCOM) - The company will report Q1 earnings after the close Wednesday. Expect results to be released around 4:03 p.m. EST.
  • Grubhub (GRUB) - Will report Q4 results after the close. Analysts expect a loss of $0.04/share on sales of $325.5 million.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

