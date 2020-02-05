4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) stock surged 8.9% to $11.59 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.00.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock rose 2.3% to $113.00. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $134.00.
- GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares surged 0.6% to $40.10. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $42.00.
Losers
- British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) stock fell 0.7% to $44.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
Posted-In: Consumer Defensive StocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.