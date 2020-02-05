Market Overview

4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2020 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) stock surged 8.9% to $11.59 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock rose 2.3% to $113.00. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $134.00.
  • GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares surged 0.6% to $40.10. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $42.00.

 

Losers

  • British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) stock fell 0.7% to $44.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

