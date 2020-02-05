10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $2.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on January 13, is at Negative, with a price target of $3.50.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock increased by 4.1% to $10.48.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares rose 3.5% to $4.98. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $2.90.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock surged 3.1% to $4.32. The most recent rating by Capital One Financial, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $12.00.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) shares increased by 3.0% to $4.79. The most recent rating by HSBC, on December 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $5.70.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $18.52.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $37.46.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) stock rose 2.5% to $50.11.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $8.81.
Losers
- MPLX, Inc. (NYSE: MPLX) shares declined 0.4% to $22.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 14, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $30.00.
Posted-In: energy stocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.