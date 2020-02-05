Market Overview

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2020 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock rose 5.5% to $8.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) shares surged 2.3% to $4.07. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares rose 2.1% to $24.66. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares increased by 1.9% to $133.80. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $161.00.
  • Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock rose 1.8% to $33.10. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
  • Pearson, Inc. (NYSE: PSO) shares increased by 1.8% to $7.54.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $87.25. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $70.00.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock increased by 1.5% to $132.97. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.

 

Losers

  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) stock fell 7.5% to $17.57 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on February 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Take-Two Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares declined 3.9% to $121.99. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $141.00.
  • Spotify Technology, Inc. (NYSE: SPOT) stock fell 3.3% to $150.79. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $180.00.
  • Sohu.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHU) stock fell 2.1% to $10.70.

Posted-In: Communication Services StocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

