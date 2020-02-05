12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock rose 5.5% to $8.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
- Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) shares surged 2.3% to $4.07. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares rose 2.1% to $24.66. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares increased by 1.9% to $133.80. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $161.00.
- Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock rose 1.8% to $33.10. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- Pearson, Inc. (NYSE: PSO) shares increased by 1.8% to $7.54.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $87.25. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $70.00.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock increased by 1.5% to $132.97. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.
Losers
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) stock fell 7.5% to $17.57 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on February 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
- Take-Two Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares declined 3.9% to $121.99. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $141.00.
- Spotify Technology, Inc. (NYSE: SPOT) stock fell 3.3% to $150.79. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $180.00.
- Sohu.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHU) stock fell 2.1% to $10.70.
