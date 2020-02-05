8 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares moved upwards by 35.2% to $1.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Arbutus Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares surged 33.1% to $3.74. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on February 05, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.

• Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE:QGEN) shares rose 6.4% to $35.30. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $36.00.

• Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock rose 5.6% to $0.40.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock rose 5.1% to $1.24.

Losers

• ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares decreased by 14.0% to $3.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock plummeted 4.7% to $0.31.

• Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares plummeted 4.3% to $0.78. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on January 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.00.