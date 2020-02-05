Market Overview

5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 05, 2020 7:44am   Comments
Gainers

Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE:TTM) shares rose 8.9% to $12.78 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on January 27, the current rating is at Buy.

Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) stock surged 6.4% to $38.57. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCOM) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $35.26. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

 

Losers

Ford Motor, Inc. (NYSE:F) stock plummeted 7.4% to $8.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell 3.2% to $859.03. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 05, the current rating is at Hold.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical StocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

