12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $32.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $24.80. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock increased by 3.0% to $134.36. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $161.00.
- HUYA, Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares rose 2.9% to $19.15. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares rose 2.9% to $23.70. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) stock moved upwards by 2.7% to $90.00. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $70.00.
- Weibo, Inc. (NASDAQ: WB) stock rose 2.4% to $45.18. According to the most recent rating by CLSA, on November 15, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $46.95.
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares increased by 2.1% to $18.61. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 03, is at Outperform, with a price target of $25.00.
- Comcast, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $43.50. The most recent rating by MoffettNathanson, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $52.00.
Losers
- Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock plummeted 3.2% to $1437.90 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1580.00.
- Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares declined 3.2% to $1434.92. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $1800.00.
