Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Feb. 3, 2020: SYY, PCG, NNVC, UBER, TSLA
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Monday
- Sysco (SYY) - Reported mixed Q2 results: beat on the bottom line but missed on the sales figure. Shares were up 0.5% ahead of the opening bell.
- PG&E (PCG) - The stock was up about 7% following Sunday news the company submitted an updated reorganization plan which included a new board and updated financial payments to wildfire victims.
- NanoViricides (NNVC) - Investors who made money in coronavirus-related stocks were taking some profit Monday morning. Following a 40% rally on Friday and up nearly 400% since the middle of January, NanoViricides shares were down about 25% Monday morning. News out of China over the weekend showed the coronavirus death toll rose to around 360, above the level associated with the early-2000's SARS outbreak. Sources in China were optimistic as, despite the death toll continuing to rise, recoveries from coronavirus have also risen. Whereas the mortality rate from the SARS of about 20 years ago was closer to 10%, this coronavirus is assumed to have a mortality rate closer to 2%.
- Uber Technologies (UBER) - Shares were up about 1.5% following news a Wedbush analyst added Uber to the firm's "Best Ideas" list.
- Tesla (TSLA) - Argus Research raised its price target on Tesla to $808. The firm suggested "Our positive view assumes continued revenue growth from the legacy Model S and Model X, as well as strong demand for the new Model 3..." Tesla shares were up more than 3% to around the $675 level.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook