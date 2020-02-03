5 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock rose 1.7% to $0.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares surged 1.1% to $16.66. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.
Losers
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock declined 1.8% to $4.47 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Capital One Financial, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $12.00.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares declined 1.2% to $17.96.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares decreased by 1.0% to $8.67.
