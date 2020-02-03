14 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares surged 7.1% to $17.10 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 15, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares rose 3.2% to $0.32.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $42.18. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $48.00.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares rose 1.5% to $32.00. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares surged 1.5% to $4.00.
- Stratasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSYS) stock increased by 1.5% to $18.25.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares moved upwards by 1.5% to $28.26. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $284.28. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $320.00.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $36.75. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 31, is at Overweight, with a price target of $51.00.
Losers
- NortonLifeLock, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares declined 40.9% to $16.79 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
- CPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares fell 8.4% to $1.31.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock plummeted 5.4% to $12.69.
- Tower Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSEM) stock decreased by 3.3% to $21.45.
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) stock declined 2.1% to $18.32.
