5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) stock surged 0.6% to $6.43 during Monday's pre-market session.
- ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) shares moved upwards by 0.5% to $14.74. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
Losers
- Wheaton Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE: WPM) shares plummeted 2.2% to $28.80 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Kinross Gold, Inc. (NYSE: KGC) shares decreased by 1.8% to $4.98. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.25.
- Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) stock decreased by 1.2% to $10.08. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.