6 Industrial Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2020 8:26am   Comments
Gainers

  • Navistar International, Inc. (NYSE: NAV) shares surged 55.7% to $37.47 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 31, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 1.0% to $10.05.

 

Losers

  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock plummeted 5.0% to $0.16 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock plummeted 1.2% to $23.33. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on December 09, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock plummeted 1.2% to $1.67. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.
  • CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) stock declined 1.2% to $9.74. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.00.

Industrial Stocks Pre-Market Movers

