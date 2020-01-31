Market Overview

18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2020 7:56am   Comments
Gainers

  • Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares moved upwards by 35.8% to $3.15 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) stock rose 22.2% to $3.85.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares moved upwards by 20.9% to $8.05. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares surged 17.3% to $3.80.
  • BOQI International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares increased by 14.2% to $3.30.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock rose 12.6% to $3.04.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares moved upwards by 12.2% to $4.15.
  • Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares rose 11.1% to $1.50. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares rose 9.9% to $1.67.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) shares surged 6.2% to $206.00. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $314.00.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares increased by 5.2% to $4.90. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $2.94. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 15, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares moved upwards by 4.4% to $7.31.
  • Itamar Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITMR) shares surged 4.0% to $14.35.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares surged 3.6% to $21.75. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.
  • BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock surged 2.8% to $30.73. The most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on January 24, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $31.00.

 

Losers

  • Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) stock declined 30.0% to $0.33 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock decreased by 5.6% to $0.25.

