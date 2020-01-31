Market Overview

8 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2020 7:50am   Comments
Gainers

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock moved upwards by 10.3% to $2064.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 31, is at Outperform, with a price target of $2400.00.
  • Deckers Outdoor, Inc. (NYSE: DECK) shares increased by 3.6% to $184.09. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $230.00.
  • Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares surged 1.1% to $36.80. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.

 

Losers

  • Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE: TTM) shares fell 4.7% to $12.47 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on January 27, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares declined 1.8% to $32.55. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) stock declined 1.3% to $13.39.
  • JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) stock decreased by 1.0% to $38.11. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
  • Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) stock plummeted 1.0% to $35.58. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.

