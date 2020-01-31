10 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE: X) shares moved upwards by 5.6% to $9.93 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.00.
Losers
- ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) stock decreased by 2.7% to $14.91 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE: BBL) shares decreased by 2.4% to $43.87.
- Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE: RIO) shares decreased by 2.1% to $54.07. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 22, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- CRH, Inc. (NYSE: CRH) stock plummeted 1.9% to $37.67.
- Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares declined 1.8% to $10.38. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Mechel, Inc. (NYSE: MTL) stock declined 1.6% to $3.10.
- Linde, Inc. (NYSE: LIN) shares fell 1.4% to $205.25. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $240.00.
- BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHP) shares plummeted 1.4% to $52.20.
- Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) stock plummeted 1.0% to $20.03.
Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.