10 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2020 7:48am   Comments
Gainers

  • United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE: X) shares moved upwards by 5.6% to $9.93 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.00.

 

Losers

  • ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) stock decreased by 2.7% to $14.91 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
  • BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE: BBL) shares decreased by 2.4% to $43.87.
  • Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE: RIO) shares decreased by 2.1% to $54.07. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 22, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • CRH, Inc. (NYSE: CRH) stock plummeted 1.9% to $37.67.
  • Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares declined 1.8% to $10.38. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Mechel, Inc. (NYSE: MTL) stock declined 1.6% to $3.10.
  • Linde, Inc. (NYSE: LIN) shares fell 1.4% to $205.25. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $240.00.
  • BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHP) shares plummeted 1.4% to $52.20.
  • Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) stock plummeted 1.0% to $20.03.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

