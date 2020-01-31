Market Overview

6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2020 7:44am   Comments
Gainers

  • Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) shares moved upwards by 0.5% to $9.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by CFRA, on January 30, is at Sell, with a price target of $7.50.

 

Losers

  • Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) stock fell 3.4% to $3.93 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) stock plummeted 2.8% to $2.95.
  • Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) stock plummeted 2.5% to $202.99. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 28, is at Outperform, with a price target of $221.00.
  • HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) stock declined 1.8% to $36.39. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on November 18, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE: CS) stock declined 1.5% to $12.80. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 20, the current rating is at Neutral.

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

