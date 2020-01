6 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock rose 18.4% to $3.73 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) shares surged 5.9% to $205.50. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $314.00.

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) stock increased by 5.0% to $2.94. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 15, the current rating is at Buy.

• Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares increased by 4.1% to $7.29.

Losers

• Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock declined 31.7% to $0.32 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock decreased by 5.6% to $0.25.