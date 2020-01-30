Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Jan. 30, 2020: TSLA, AMZN, INO, QRVO, AMGN
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Thursday
- Tesla (TSLA) - Shares traded up more than 9% to around the $632 level following strong Q4 results and word vehicle deliveries in FY20 are expected to be exceeded "comfortably."
- Amazon.com (AMZN) - Will report Q4 earnings after the close Thursday. Analysts expect EPS of $4.03 on sales of $85.89 billion.
- Inovio Pharma (INO) - The stock was up 20% following news of a collaboration with Beijing Advaccine to advance INO-4800 as a potential treatment against the coronavirus.
- Qorvo (QRVO) - Reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.86/share on sales of $869.1 million. Analysts were expecting EPS of $1.68 on sales of $852 million. The company said it's expecting Q4 EPS of $1.55 versus the analyst consensus estimate of $1.15. Shares were up 7% on the results and guidance.
- Amgen (AMGN) - To report quarterly results after the close Thursday.
